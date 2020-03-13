Piedmont man sentenced to 35 years after offering cellmate $10K to kill prosecutor, witness

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Piedmont man has been sentenced to 35 Years in federal prison after offering a cellmate $10K to kill a prosecutor and witness.

47-year-old Detric McGowan, aka “Fat,” of Piedmont, has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to participating in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and tramadol; possessing a kilogram or more of heroin with the intent to distribute; conspiring to launder money; obstruction of justice/witness tampering; and obstruction of justice/retaliation.

Law enforcement determined that McGowan was a member of a drug trafficking organization operating in the Upstate of South Carolina, primarily in Laurens and Greenwood Counties.

The organization was responsible for the distribution of in excess of $1 million dollars’ worth of heroin, cocaine, and/or fentanyl in the Upstate and elsewhere.

Police seized more than 20 kilograms of heroin and approximately $1 million during the investigation.

McGowan was indicted along with several co-conspirators in February 2019 and taken into custody.

In July 2019, McGowan began to discuss with a person who was incarcerated with him having his prosecutor and at least one witness killed. This person alerted law enforcement to the threat and an immediate investigation began.

The evidence showed McGowan had become frustrated with his legal position and desired to have his prosecutor and a witness killed.

McGowan was recorded agreeing to pay the person $10,000 to kill the prosecutor and witness and providing information about how to find the targets. He also provided a telephone number and wrote down the name of the witness, so that upon release the cooperator could carry out the plan.

McGowan confessed to the FBI of the plot he had put in motion.



United States District Court Judge Donald C. Coggins, Jr., of Spartanburg, sentenced McGowan to 420 months in federal prison, to be followed by 10 years of court-ordered supervision.

There is no parole in the federal system.