Piedmont Natural Gas performing maintenance on pipeline in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) — Thursday marked the beginning of maintenance on a stretch of Piedmont Natural Gas pipeline in Taylors. The process, which attracted the attention of many passers by, creates a large fireball above a tall black pipe, called a flare stack.

“We were just driving down and could see it torching up in the air,” Treshla Johnson said. “I’m like, ‘Is there trees on fire?’”

The flames can be seen from roughly a mile away and can be felt from a distance, too.

“We’re about a football field away and we can still feel the flame as if we were right up next to it, like we at a bonfire,” Edward Howell, Johnson’s husband, said.

Despite the frightening sight, Piedmont Natural Gas urges onlookers not to report it to emergency services.

“You might see a very tall flame and hear a big roar and you might smell some natural gas, which is what is being burnt off,” Company Spokesman Jason Wheatley said. “But again, this is a really routine procedure for us.”

The company reportedly runs maintenance procedures on all its pipelines roughly once every seven years.