Piedmont Park Fire Dept. shelters Greenville Co. bus riders during tornado warning

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire department in Greenville County quickly opened its doors to elementary school bus riders during a tornado warning on Thursday.

The bus had already departed from Paris Elementary School with kids on board for their afternoon ride home, when the driver was alerted that he needed to seek shelter with the children due to a tornado warning.

20 students quickly took shelter at Piedmont Park Fire District.

“We took the children into our safest room in the station and began duty number one which was assuring them that they were safe,” Captain Duane Brock told Greenville County Schools. “This was scary to them as they had no idea where the storm was and all they knew was that this was way outside of the norm.”

The bus driver confirmed with the district that he had the children safe and gave them the landline number for the station.

Fire crews broke out some coloring books and crayons for the kids to work on while they continued keeping an eye on the radar, Captain Brock said.

“I understand how nerve wracking it is to be away from your child in times like today. My hats off to our staff at Greenville County Schools for making the difficult decisions when seconds count,” he said.