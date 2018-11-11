News

Pilot error cause of deadly military plane crash near Savannah, report says

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 11:01 PM EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Investigators say the cause of a military plane crash that left nine people dead outside Savannah, Georgia, was pilot error.

News outlets report that's according to a U.S. Air Force Accident Investigation Board report.

Nine airmen from the Puerto Rico National Guard died May 2 when the plane plunged onto Georgia Highway 21 shortly after takeoff from the Savannah airport.

The pilot of the plane was previously identified as Maj. Jose R. Roman Rosado, of Manati, Puerto Rico.

According to the report, the left outermost engine experienced problems and investigators found that the crew's mismanagement of the malfunction deviated from standard procedures. Failure to follow those procedures made further action by the pilot result in loss of control of the aircraft, causing it to crash.

