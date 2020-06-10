Pilot program aims to curb online opioid sales

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The U.S. government is launching a pilot program to help reduce the availability of unapproved opioids online.

The Food and Drug Administration and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration are working with several internet registries.

The FDA will send a warning letter to websites that are selling illicit opioids online. If the agency doesn’t get a response back in the required time frame, they will inform participating internet registries, who will review and assess whether to take further action, including possible domain name suspensions or blocks.

The program lasts 120 days. At the end of the program, the agencies will look at whether it has helped curb the illegal sale of opioids online.