Pisgah Forest announces two year ban on camping at popular trail

MARS HILL, NC (WSPA) – On Thursday morning, forest officials announced new restrictions at Max Patch an increasingly popular trail at the Pisgah National Forest in Western North Carolina.

The amount of visitors on the trail has increased significantly — causing damage to the natural wildlife habitat.

United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service

According to forest officials, past efforts of visitor education and engineering controls such as barriers and fencing have not been enough to address the challenges.

“We’ve been working with partners to achieve sustainable recreation at Max Patch because of the impacts due to a significant increase in visitors over the past decade,” said Appalachian District Ranger Jen Barnhart. “Unfortunately, the level of use is causing a public safety hazard as well as serious damage to wildlife habitat.”

The new restrictions are designed to reduce impacts to natural resources and protect public health and safety.

The restrictions will be in effect for two years and the impacts of visitors’ use of the area will continue to be monitored and addressed.

Here’s the full list of new restrictions: