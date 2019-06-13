Pit bull attacks dog, man in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was bitten by a dog Wednesday morning in Taylors.

Greenville County deputies responded at about 7 a.m. to the 100 block of Boling Court for a dog bite.

Deputies said a gray and white pit bull got off of its chain and attacked a neighbor’s dog.

The attacked dog’s owner was bitten by the pit bull while attempted to break them apart, according to deputies.

The owner’s injuries were not life-threatening, deputies said.

The dog who was attacked was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. The condition of that dog is unknown at this time, according to deputies.

The owner of the pit bull was cited for the dog running at large.

Deputies said the dog was declared a dangerous animal. The owner surrendered the dog to Greenville County Animal Control.

Animal control will continue to investigate the case.