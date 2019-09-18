Pizza Hut rolls out new stuffed Cheez-It pizza

(WSPA) – Are you a fan of cheese pizza? Like really cheesy?

Well, Pizza Hut is rolling out a new stuffed Cheez-It pizza that might take care of that craving.

According to a CNN report, the pizza — four baked jumbo squares with a crust containing the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its and stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese — will be made available nationwide for a limited time for $6.49.

The pizza will also be served with a marinara dipping sauce.

According to CNN, the Cheez-It pizza will be added to Pizza Hut’s $5 N’ Up lineup.