Pizza Hut rolls out new stuffed Cheez-It pizza

News

by: WSPA Staff, CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – Are you a fan of cheese pizza? Like really cheesy?

Well, Pizza Hut is rolling out a new stuffed Cheez-It pizza that might take care of that craving.

According to a CNN report, the pizza — four baked jumbo squares with a crust containing the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its and stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese — will be made available nationwide for a limited time for $6.49.

The pizza will also be served with a marinara dipping sauce.

According to CNN, the Cheez-It pizza will be added to Pizza Hut’s $5 N’ Up lineup.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store