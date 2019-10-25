“Plan Greenville County” unveiled, community gets first look

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Plan Greenville County, the final version of the comprehensive plan, was unveiled on Thursday.

The plan touches on everything from new development and population, to infrastructure and public needs.

If adopted it will serve as a guide to shape Greenville over the next 20 years.

One of the main components of the plan is controlling land use.

“If we keep on the same path that we’ve been going on since 1990, we are going to end up losing a lot of our valuable agricultural areas, natural areas and the traffic is only going to get worse because things will be spread out,” said Director of Planning and Zoning Sarah Holt.

The plan recommends updating the landing zoning and development regulations which promotes smart growth and prevents urban sprawl.

“I look to see a vibrant change, but not one that takes away the community aspect,” said Matrulene Johnson.

County leaders say one of the takeaways from the public input meetings is people want to keep Greenville green.

“It’s the quality of life in the Upstate that’s being threatened by the fast growth,” Brent Pennington told 7News.

The comprehensive plan recommends new construction in areas that are already developed. However, Holt says many of those areas have infrastructure limitations.

“So this plans recommends a look at unifying those sewer districts,” she said.

In a statement to 7News, the Chairman of the Parker Sewer and Fire District says they’ve spent millions of dollars updating the sewage system to serve current and future customers. They believe a unified agency is not the answer.

Holt tells 7News consolidation is just a recommendation. She says the county could allocate more money to one agency for updates and that would make way for filling empty businesses instead of building new ones.

“We would love to have a lot of infill in those areas because there are good roads, good access to bus routes, there’s a lot of access to jobs and there’s access to housing,” Holt told 7News. “But bringing in another business or more housing, they don’t have the capacity to serve it, so that means that that development has to leapfrog somewhere else.”

To read the full comprehensive plan click here.

There’s a public hearing, for the comprehensive plan, on Monday, November 18th at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.