Plane catches fire at Manila airport, killing all 8 aboard

Firemen and rescuers stand beside the remains of a Lion Air, West Wind 24 aircraft after it caught fire during take off at Manila’s International Airport in Philippines on Sunday, March 29, 2020. A plane carrying eight people has caught fire while attempting to take off from Manila’s airport on a flight bound for Japan, killing all those on board, officials said. (AP Photo)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A plane carrying eight people has caught fire while attempting to take off from Manila’s airport on a flight bound for Japan, killing all those on board.

The airport general manager says the plane, which was carrying six crew members and two passengers, was on a medical mission to bring a patient to Tokyo when it caught fire at the end of the airport runway.

He said there were no survivors. He says two of the eight on board were foreigners — one American and one Canadian — and the rest were Filipinos.