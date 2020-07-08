Water plane practicing maneuvers crashes into Lake Jocassee, emergency crews confirm

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(viewer contributed photo did not want credit)

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Vineyards Fire Department officials confirmed that a plane crashed into Lake Jocassee Wednesday.

Lt. Jimmy Wyatt said he heard over the emergency communications scanner that the occupants were out of the plane and that no injuries were reported.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said all they could confirm is that the plane was a water plane.

Emergency crews at the scene told us that the plane was practicing “touch and go” maneuvers when the incident happened.

We’re working to gather more details at this time.

