Plane forced to turn around after mom forgets baby at airport

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

(WWTI) -- Traveling can be very difficult.

There are so many things to remember from your toothbrush to your charger, and on top of that you are rushing to make sure you get to the airport with plenty of time. With everything going on, you are bound to forget something either at home or at the terminal. Plenty of people leave behind bags, laptops, books and even phones, but what one woman forgot was such a big deal - they turned her plane around.

Gulf News reports the mother was on a flight from Saudi Arabia to Malaysia when she alerted the cabin crew that she had left her baby at the airport. The crew told the pilot who radioed in the shocking story to the tower. The audio from that conversation has been posted to social media and in it, the pilot explains in Arabic and English what is going on, asking for permission to return to the airport. Some stories say the plane had already taken off while others state it was just taxiing.

"May God be with us. Can we come back or what?" the pilot reportedly asked air traffic control.

According to Gulf News, an operator had to ask a colleague what to do and can be overheard saying, "This flight is requesting to come back... a passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing."

The plane was allowed to return.

Mother and baby were reunited and the flight left on time, Aviation24.be reports.

-WSPA contributed to this report.