Plane makes emergency landing on hwy near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) - A plane came to a stop along side a Myrtle Beach highway after an emergency landing on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler confirms a plane made an emergency landing off of Highway 544 near Target and Highway 17 Bypass.

According to Fowler, initial reports indicate no was one injured and there is no fire.

One lane of Hwy 17 Bypass is blocked just north of Hwy 544.

WBTW News13 has a crew on the scene. We will provide updates as we receive them.