Planned lane closures set for this week on I-85 northbound, southbound

(WSPA) – People traveling along Interstate 85 northbound and southbound should anticipate lane closures starting tonight.

According to a news release on the I-85 Widening Project, the planned closures will run tonight through Sunday from mile marker 77 to 98.

The following is the list of lane closures planned this week:

Monday night – Northbound left lane at mile marker 82.5 to 84

Tuesday night – Northbound left lane at mile marker 92 to 94 and northbound left lane at mile marker 76 to 77

Wednesday night- Northbound left lane at mile marker 92 to 94 and northbound right lane at mile marker 85 to 87

Thursday night – Northbound left lane at mile marker 92 to 94

Friday night – Northbound left lane at mile marker 92 to 94

For more information about the project, visit www.85Widening.com.