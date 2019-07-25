Planning commission denies proposed 800+ house subdivision in Piedmont

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Wednesday, the Greenville County Planning Commission denied a preliminary application to build more than 800 homes in a rural part of southern Greenville County.

The Garden Oaks subdivision would have been built in the Piedmont area, which is about 20 minutes southwest of downtown Greenville. According to an engineer on the project, Garden Oaks would have been built out over an estimated period of 16 years.

The development would have brought 850 lots to 300 acres, carving out a subdivision in the rural Piedmont area. Proponents sait it would house the county’s growing workforce. Critics said the area’s infrastructure can’t handle it.

“The density of 860 homes in a rural setting is not compatible with the area,” said Andrea Cooper, who is the executive director of Upstate Forever, which opposed the project.

Some critics of the project said they were concerned about nearby roads being able to handle increased traffic. The subdivision was proposed to be built between Old Pelzer Road and Bessie Road.



“My family drives, travels that road,” said Piedmont resident Phyllis Johnson. “I want them to be safe. I want them to come home safe.”

Staff had recommended approving the subdivision as long as the developer made certain traffic improvements and followed up on them.

An engineer on the project said the developer had already spent tens of thousands of dollars preparing for the project and was ready to spend $1.5 million in road improvements.

“He’s required to do that in order to get approval from SCDOT,” said Paul Harrison, who is a civil engineer with BlueWATER Civil Design.

The majority of the commission members voting sided with critics, citing regulations that require potential developments fit with existing infrastructure.

The developer, Randy Brewer, did not immediately respond to a response for comment.

According to Harrison, the developer has the right to appeal the decision, but he said he dosen’t know if that’s something the developer wants to pursue.