Planning Commission denies proposed subdivision in northern Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Planning Commission voted 5-3 Wednesday against a proposed subdivision between Greer and Travelers Rest.

A proposal was to build a subdivision on the 58 acres at the intersection of Locust Hill Road and Pine Log Ford Road.

According to commission staff, the proposed project, known as Double Springs Farm, is essentially the same as a 2018 proposal that was denied because of infrastructure concerns.

Proponents of the Double Springs Farm project noted the plan would put about one home on each acre, which is significantly less dense than what the comprehensive plan allows.

“If a developer came tomorrow and said, ‘I want to put an industrial complex out there,’ it dosen’t even come before Planning Commission,” said project engineer Paul Harrison. “It’s going to generate way more traffic, and you guys don’t even have a say so over that.”

The commission staff acknowledged Locust Hill Road, which borders the property, may need improvements to support additional traffic and recommended a traffic study.

Nearby resident John Cain told the commission traffic is a big reason he and others think the land shouldn’t be used for a subdivision. Cain said he met more than 70 neighbors about the project.

“Adding congestion to a road that’s really just limited, dosen’t make a lot of sense,” Cain said. “It really wasn’t designed to be a highway.”

One commissioner said traffic isn’t something within their authority.

“Traffic is not supposed to be one of our decision making deals,” said Commissioner Milton Shockley. It’s a DOT thing. It’s a county thing.”

In the end, commissioners voted 5-3 against the project

The property owner declined to comment. Cain said he has spoken to some other property owners about possibly buying the land and conserving it.