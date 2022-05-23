GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An initiative to relieve traffic and congestion on Woodruff Road in Greenville is still in the works.

Rain or shine, Woodruff Road takes a lot of patience for some Greenville drivers to get down.

“I have been over there for at least an hour, stuck in traffic,” said Wriley Johnston who frequently drives on the road.

However, a handful of state, city and county entities have been working to ease some of that gridlock. The plan is to add a four-lane bypass road over a 2.5-mile stretch between Verdae Boulevard and Smith-Hines Road.

It was approved by Greenville County Council at the end of 2021.

On Monday night’s Greenville City Council agenda, the project is slated to be discussed. This time the agenda states an update on the project will be discussed along with possible partnerships to ease some of the gridlock on Woodruff Road.

A lot of work is involved in this project, other than the 2.5-mile alternate stretch, it would also include two new bridge crossings at I-85 and I-385. The cost is a little over $120 million.

You can find more information from SCDOT on the project here.