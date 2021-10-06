Plastic Omnium expanding operations in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Plastic Omnium is expanding operations in Anderson County. The more than $17.7 million investment will create 76 new jobs.

Located on Pearman Dairy Rd. in Anderson, the expansion will produce bumpers and tailgates for General Motors’ new Lyric electric vehicle. Additionally, the company will upgrade existing injection molding machines and paint lines, as well as invest in new equipment.

“South Carolina’s automotive industry continues to grow and evolve, and Plastic Omnium’s decision to expand in Anderson County and create 76 new jobs is further proof of that. We’re excited to see this great company grow in South Carolina, and we look forward to seeing them continue to thrive here,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in France, Plastic Omnium designs and manufactures complex and interactive body systems as well as emission reduction and energy storage systems for the automotive industry. The company has more than 31,000 employees and operates in 25 countries with 131 factories and 25 research and development centers.

The expansion is expected to be completed by February 2022. Anyone interested in joining Plastic Omnium can visit the company’s webpage here.