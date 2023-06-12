GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Plastic Omnium of Greer is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SC Works Spartanburg, located at 145 North Church Street.

Plastic Omnium said they are seeking assemblers for the 2nd, 3rd and B shifts.

Officials said the starting pay of the positions is $20.02 as a high school diploma/GED is required and manufacturing experience is preferred. Paint experience and injection molding experience are a plus.

Those interested in attending are asked to park in the Dunbar parking garage and bring the parking ticket into SC Works and parking will be validated.

For more information, please visit their website.