Greer, S.C. (WSPA)- Plate 108 is a location in downtown Greer offering cooking classes, private chef dinners and family holiday events.

To sign up visit Plate108.com you can view the calendar, fill out the information prompt and show up.

For a private event you can contact Chef Spencer at marketing@plate108.com.

Classes are 2-3 hours long and customers are able to learn about other ways to incorporate the items they cook with into other dishes.