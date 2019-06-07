Play at BMW Pro-Am suspended due to rain, officials say

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Play at the BMW Charity Pro-Am is currently suspended due to weather in the area.

BMW Pro-Am officials said on Twitter that the tournament is currently delayed the Thornblade Club in Greer.

Officials said play is expected to resume at 10 a.m.

The golf tournament began Thursday morning and will run through Sunday.

