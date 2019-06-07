Play at BMW Pro-Am suspended due to rain, officials say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
BMW golf_1559851147405.jpg_91060646_ver1.0_640_360_1559913859784.jpg.jpg

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Play at the BMW Charity Pro-Am is currently suspended due to weather in the area.

BMW Pro-Am officials said on Twitter that the tournament is currently delayed the Thornblade Club in Greer.

Officials said play is expected to resume at 10 a.m.

The golf tournament began Thursday morning and will run through Sunday.

For more information about the BMW Charity Pro-Am, including tickets and rules and regulations, click here. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store