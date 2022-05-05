NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Youth teams returned to play at Pepperhill Park one week after shots were fired in the parking lot during a baseball game.

The parents and players that were at Pepperhill Park Wednesday night were not there when shots rang out. Some said they feel comfortable playing at the park now that city leaders are taking additional steps to make the area safer.

“It is nice having fun again. I am doing what I like doing with the kids,” said Terrance Rivers, a Recreation Specialist for the City of North Charleston.

Rivers was working the game when the shooting happened and he says it was difficult making it back to Pepperhill Park, but he feels safe.

“It was strange coming back out here. I had to get myself together take a deep breath and let those kids know that everybody is going to be alright, that’s all,” said Rivers.

Parents like Anna said she feels safe with their daughter playing at the park.

“I think it was just an altercation that happened out in the parking lot. It just happened, and it hasn’t happened since,” says Anna.

To put the community at ease, North Charleston officials are adding more safety measures such as additional police patrols, more lighting, and more cameras.

“We are trying to make as many amendments as possible so they can feel like this is a place they can come back to,” says TJ Rostin, the Recreation Director for the City of North Charleston.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said it’s important for him and his department to interact with the children playing at Pepperhill Park and to mentor them moving forward.

“I know people feel kind of skittish to come out, but as a police department, we got your back and want people to come on out. We are going to make sure we serve and protect you like we are built to do,” says Chief Burgess.

There are games for the rest of the week at Pepperhill Park, but the three teams affected by the shooting are not scheduled to play there for the rest of their season.