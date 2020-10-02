Plexiglass dividers under consideration for elementary school classrooms in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The administration of the Greenville County School District is considering placing plexiglass dividers in elementary school classrooms.

“We see it as a path forward to getting students back in school four, possibly five days a week,” said Tim Waller, who is the district’s director of media relations. “That’s our ultimate goal.”

The district is waiting to hear what teachers think about the proposal before making a decision.

The Department of Environmental Control has given initial approval to the dividers, according to Waller.

“At the elementary level, it’s doable,” he said.

He said it can work because of classroom layout, desk design, smaller class sizes, and smaller students.

“It dosen’t mean we think it’s impossible or that we think that plexiglass won’t have a use at those secondary level of education in the future,” Waller said. “We’ve just got to figure out how to make it work.”

The dividers would allow four children to sit at the same table, separated by plexiglass. Students would be sitting three feet apart and required to wear masks. If one student at a table caught the novel coronavirus, their deskmates wouldn’t have to quarantine, as long as everyone at the table followed the rules.

The tables themselves would remain six feet apart. Parents told 7News they are open to the idea.

“The social distancing and leaving the kids isolated…kids need interaction,” said Lisa Greer, who lives in Greenville County.

Some said learning virtually has been difficult for them and their children.

“I just think it’s really hard when both parents work and your kids are doing homeschooling, especially the younger ones, who have never had all this computer experience,” said Jessica Burr, who lives in Greenville County.

A survey went out to teachers to gauge their reaction to teaching with the plexiglass dividers.

“It’s very important,” Waller said. “There’s no use on moving forward with any plan if the very stakeholders, the teachers in this case, are not on board.”

The survey results are expected to be in Monday, he said, and the district could make an announcement on whether they will proceed with the plan as soon as Tuesday.

Waller said, if approved, the proposal would be implemented as as soon as possible– likely by the end of the year.

Waller said funding for the dividers would be allocated at the state level.



