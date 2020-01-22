Plumbing company needs help finding hot pink trailer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The month of January is known as the toughest month for small business. But for this Greenville company things have been really rocky.

Plumbing in Pink is a female and veteran owned plumbing company that serves the entire upstate. They strive to run an honest plumbing business, and vow to protect women and their customers from price gouging and outrageous service fees.

They’ve been in business for the past four years and plan to grow even more.

But this past Sunday owners Lynn and Rusty Greer took a major hit when they lost their hot pink trailer.

Something they say has been with them since the very beginning.

“When it was just Rusty and Lynn in their living room with their dream of a company that was what was purchased to run this company out of. This company was run out of that trailer.” said Office Manager, Laurie Hensley.

While they’ve taken a financial hit, it’s also affected them emotionally.

According to the owners it was last seen on Sunday when a technician was leaving a work site.

While driving on interstate 85, the trailer detached from the truck, and left at the side of the road with intentions to retrieve it.

But when they arrived back to the scene it was stolen and the owner’s have not seen it since.

But Greer says he just wants the trailer back.

“I still have faith especially in humanity if you have it just return it. Take what you want, just bring the trailer back because it was our first actual lettered vehicle and it has sentimental value” said co-owner Rusty Greer.

Plumbing in Pink is asking for the public’s help with finding the missing trailer. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the trailer please contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office or reach out to Plumbing in Pink on Facebook or call 864-735-7014.