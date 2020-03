Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference at the conclusion of a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. NATO leaders papered over their differences Wednesday and vowed to respond as one to an attack on any of the 29 member countries, despite divisions over the priorities of the world’s biggest security organization. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

TORONTO (AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country’s borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where he is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.

