Police: 1 flown to hospital following shooting in Abbeville, school lock downs lifted

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Abbeville Police responded Thursday afternoon to a possible drive-by shooting that left one person injured.

Police Chief Ron Bosler said officers responded at about 2:06 p.m. to Adams Drive for a gunshot victim.

The victim was walking down the street when they were shot, Bosler said.

The shooting happened about a half mile away from Long Cane Primary School, according to Bosler.

Abbeville High School and the primary school were placed on a lock down.

Bosler said the high school was placed on a lock down so a medical helicopter could land on the school’s property.

