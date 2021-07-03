Police: 1 in critical condition after shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting took place in Asheville Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to Atkinson Street in Asheville around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival they found one victim, who was then transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help in gathering information on the incident.

If you would like to anonymously share information, you can text TIP2APD followed by your message to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling (828) 252-1110.