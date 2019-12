SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police officers responded early Tuesday morning to a shooting at an apartment complex.

Police said one man was shot in the pelvis area at about 5 a.m. at the Louvenia D. Barksdale Apartments on Pierpont Avenue Ext. He was taken to the hospital.

One person was taken into custody for questioning.

