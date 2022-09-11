One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a hit-and-run Saturday night that injured a pedestrian.

Police said the crash happened on Woods Lake Road near Lowndes Hill Road.

Officers responded to the scene due to the significance of the pedestrian’s injuries.

According to the police, the vehicle that fled was a white sedan with front-end damage. Officers mentioned that the windshield may also have been damaged.

Anyone with information about this crash or driver should contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.