Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings

Virginia Beach police work the scene of a shooting the night before on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Virginia Beach, Va. A pair of overnight fatal shootings along the beachfront in Virginia Beach wounded several people in a scene described by authorities on Saturday as “very chaotic.” (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say two people were killed and eight people were injured in overnight shootings along the city’s oceanfront.

Police say the woman who died was likely an innocent bystander, while the other person was killed by a police officer whose body camera was not activated at the time. The wounded were shot late Friday and their conditions ranged from serious to life-threatening.

Investigators believe the first shooting stemmed from a fight involving a group of people. Police say an officer “encountered an armed citizen” and fatally shot him.

Authorities later said a firearm was found “in the vicinity” of the shooting.