Police: 2 dead in shooting at NC doctors’ office

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Durham police are investigating a Monday morning shooting on Mayfair Street (Courtesy: WNCN)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina say two people have been found dead with gunshot wounds at a doctors’ office.

A Durham Police Department news release says officers were called to the building’s parking lot Monday around 8 a.m. and found a man and woman dead.

Police say the building was quickly secured and no suspect is on the loose. The department declined to release more details on what led to the shooting, or answer whether the people knew each other.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of the UNC Family Medicine Center at Durham. Television news helicopters captured footage of two bodies in the parking lot, but police wouldn’t immediately confirm if the shooting happened outside.

Officers said there were 25 to 30 people inside the building when police arrived.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Turkey Day Giveaway
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store