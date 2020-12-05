Police: 2 found dead in NC home, evidence of recent fire

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Investigators in Matthews continue to look into the deaths of two people at a home where they say there was evidence of a recent fire.

“Everyone was confused and slightly scared,” neighbor Skyler Graham said.

Police rang Graham’s doorbell Thursday afternoon.

“There were so many police cars, medical examiner van, and it was just unlike anything that’s happened here before.”

Matthews Police say they got a call Thursday afternoon to check on the people who live at a home on Phillips Woods Lane and when they got to the home, investigators say they saw someone through the window who may have been in distress, so they busted in the house.

Inside officers found two people dead and evidence that there had been some type of fire recently.

“It was just a total shock hearing what happened,” said Graham.

Matthews Police won’t tell FOX 46 if the deaths are suspicious, who died or how they died.

“We’re concerned. I know they said we’re in no imminent threat, but if we could have some type of conclusion as a community, it would help,” said another neighbor, who asked FOX 46 not to show her face on camera.

Neighbors are hoping investigators will move quickly.

“Something like this just can’t happen and leave everyone else with no answers,” said Graham.

