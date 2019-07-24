Police: 6-year-old survives attempted murder-suicide by dad in Atlanta

by: The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old was apparently shot in the face by his father, who then turned the gun on himself.

News outlets report a tip led authorities Monday to find the boy in a parked car near an Atlanta park. Maj. Andrew Senzer tells news outlets the boy was alert and able to tell authorities that the dead man next to him was his father.

Police say the boy was hospitalized. His condition was unclear as of Tuesday morning. Senzer said the shooting appears to be attempted murder with a suicide.

The names of the boy and his father weren’t immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.

