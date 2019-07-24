Police arrest 3 following vehicle, foot chase in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police arrested three people Wednesday afternoon following a chase in Greenville.

Police said officers responded at about 3:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a stolen Ford F-150 in the area of Parkins Mill Road and Cleveland Street.

Officers quickly found the truck and a pursuit started.

The three people jumped out of the truck near the 2000 block of Parkins Mill Road.

Officers were able to arrest all three following a short chase on foot.

Police said the truck tolled into a GPD patrol car after the subjects jumped out. It did cause minor damage to the patrol car.

