Police arrest 3rd teen in death of college provost’s husband

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A third teenager has been arrested in the fatal shooting last week of the husband of a provost at the College of Charleston. Police spokesman Charles Francis says the 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody late Thursday.

The Post and Courier reports Francis said the teenager was charged with murder and attempted armed robbery and is being held at a juvenile detention center pending a hearing before a family court judge.

His name was not released because of his age. Tom DiLorenzo was fatally shot while walking with wife Suzanne Austin, the college’s newly appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, downtown last Friday.