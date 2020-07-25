Police arrest 3rd teen in death of college provost’s husband

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A third teenager has been arrested in the fatal shooting last week of the husband of a provost at the College of Charleston. Police spokesman Charles Francis says the 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody late Thursday.

The Post and Courier reports Francis said the teenager was charged with murder and attempted armed robbery and is being held at a juvenile detention center pending a hearing before a family court judge.

His name was not released because of his age. Tom DiLorenzo was fatally shot while walking with wife Suzanne Austin, the college’s newly appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, downtown last Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories