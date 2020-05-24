Police arrest Utah man suspected of killing his Tinder date

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAYTON, Utah (AP) — Police say a Utah man was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of murder after he allegedly reported the death of a 25-year-old woman he’d met on the dating app Tinder.

The Layton Police Department says 24-year-old Ethan Hunsaker called 911 to report he’d killed someone inside a home in a Salt Lake City suburb.

When officers responded to the home, they found a woman lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Hunsaker has obtained an attorney. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories