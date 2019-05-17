News

Asheville man missing over a month found safe

By:

Posted: May 17, 2019 12:16 PM EDT

Updated: May 17, 2019 01:41 PM EDT

UPDATE: Asheville Police Department officials said missing man Brian Richard Wolf has been safely located.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) -- Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing more than a month ago.

The Asheville Police Department said Brian Richard Wolf was last seen at his apartment complex in early April.

The 63-year-old suffers from medical conditions and doesn’t have his medication, according to police. 

Wolf is 5 feet 10 inches tall with gray hair and hazel eyes. 

Police say he normally wears flip flops, parachute style pants, and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information about Wolf’s whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to do in May
SHRED-A-THON
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center