Asheville man missing over a month found safe
UPDATE: Asheville Police Department officials said missing man Brian Richard Wolf has been safely located.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) -- Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing more than a month ago.
The Asheville Police Department said Brian Richard Wolf was last seen at his apartment complex in early April.
The 63-year-old suffers from medical conditions and doesn’t have his medication, according to police.
Wolf is 5 feet 10 inches tall with gray hair and hazel eyes.
Police say he normally wears flip flops, parachute style pants, and a t-shirt.
Anyone with information about Wolf’s whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
