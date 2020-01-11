Police ask for help identifying suspected package thieves in Spartanburg

Police are asking for help identifying package thieves in Spartanburg. (Picture: Spartanburg Police)

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspected package thieves.

The pictured individuals are suspected of taking packages from a residence at Kreswell Circle on Friday.

Police are asking for help identifying package thieves in Spartanburg. (Picture: Spartanburg Police)

Police are asking for help identifying package thieves in Spartanburg. (Picture: Spartanburg Police)

Police are asking for help identifying package thieves in Spartanburg. (Picture: Spartanburg Police)

Three black males took two packages off of the front porch, according to the incident report. One of the unknown suspects was wearing a white tobaggan, grey hoodie and blue jeans.

The second unknown suspect was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, while the third was wearing a red hoodie and black pants, the incident report said.

The packages were later found in a neighbor’s backyard.

If you have any information about this case or know who the suspects are, you’re asked to contact Spartanburg Police referencing case number C20010304.