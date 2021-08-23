Police ask for info on deadly shooting in Lyman

Connor Lloyd was shot and killed in Lyman last week. (Lyman Police Department)

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are asking the public for information on a deadly shooting in Lyman.

The incident happened on Grover Drive Aug. 18 at about 12:13 a.m. Lyman Police say officers responded to a shooting call in the Farms Subdivision. They found a victim, who had been shot, lying in his driveway.

He was transported to the hospital, where he died. That person has been identified as 29-year-old Connor Ethan Lloyd.

Police are asking anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area or who knows any information about this case to call the Lyman Police Department at 864-439-8445.