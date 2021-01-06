Police ask for public’s help in identifying 2 women involved in assault at Asheville gas station

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an assault that happened at a gas station on Dec. 18.

According to a news release, officers responded to a security alarm at Citgo, located at 875 Brevard Road, and made contact with a clerk, who said she had confronted a female customer who was reportedly seen shoplifting from the store.

Police said the confrontation became physical and another customer in the store joined in on the fight.

The clerk received minor injuries during the fight.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two female customers involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.