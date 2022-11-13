STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Statesville Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect and suspect vehicle in a recent ATM robbery.

The incident happened on Oct. 21 at the 1200 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard near West Raleigh Avenue.

Officials have distinguished the suspect as a black male but do not know much else.

Suspect (Courtesy: Statesville Police Department)

The suspect’s vehicle has an orange plate on the front bumper; it isn’t confirmed if it’s a license plate or a custom plate.

Suspect’s vehicle (Courtesy: Statesville Police Department)

With any information, please call investigator King at (704) 878-3521 and reference Case 2022-41988.