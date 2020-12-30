Police believe string of robberies in Greer committed by same suspect

Police believe three robberies were committed by the same suspect in Greer. (Greer Police)

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police believe that three robberies in Greer were committed by the same suspect.

We previously reported the Sub Station II on Wade Hampton Boulevard was robbed on Monday, as well as the Waffle House on North Main Street. Police also say The Bank of Travelers Rest was robbed.

Officers said the suspect is a man wearing a black sweatshirt, blank pants, white shoes and a blue bandana. There were no reported injuries in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Greer Police at (864) 848-2151.

