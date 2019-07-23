Police: Body found following search in Greer, investigation ongoing

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic big crime scene_378910

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police Department officials confirmed their detectives found a person’s body following a search Monday.

Lt. Patrick Fortenberry did not release where the body was found, but said detectives were still investigating the case with the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office has been trying to identify the deceased individual with investigators and have not yet made a positive identification.

We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it is released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store