Police: Body found following search in Greer, investigation ongoing

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police Department officials confirmed their detectives found a person’s body following a search Monday.

Lt. Patrick Fortenberry did not release where the body was found, but said detectives were still investigating the case with the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office has been trying to identify the deceased individual with investigators and have not yet made a positive identification.

