Louisville, KY police cancel vacations; prepare for Breonna Taylor decision

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. A group of about 50 demonstrators who’ve been demanding justice for Taylor for months, have become like family. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville, Kentucky, police are canceling vacations and requests for days off in preparation for an announcement by Attorney General Daniel Cameron on whether he plans to charge police officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Police officials said in a statement Monday that such requests were being canceled “until further notice.”

Taylor was shot by police on March 13.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories