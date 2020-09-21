Louisville, KY police cancel vacations; prepare for Breonna Taylor decision

FILE – This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. A group of about 50 demonstrators who’ve been demanding justice for Taylor for months, have become like family. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville, Kentucky, police are canceling vacations and requests for days off in preparation for an announcement by Attorney General Daniel Cameron on whether he plans to charge police officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Police officials said in a statement Monday that such requests were being canceled “until further notice.”

Taylor was shot by police on March 13.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)