Homicide investigation underway after man found shot several times in car in Spartanburg, search for suspect underway

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they, along with the Spartanburg Police Department, are investigating the death of man following a shooting Sunday night.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to a shooting call near Prince Hall Lane in the city.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said the man, identified as Antonio Leonard McKinney, 32, had been shot several times while sitting in a blue Toyota sedan.

McKinney was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, where he later died.

According to the coroner’s office, McKinney reportedly stayed at the Extended Stay Hotel on Reidville Road.

Police officials said they are actively looking for a suspect, who was seen running away from the scene wearing dark clothing.

According to the release, there is currently no description of the suspect.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the Spartanburg Police Department.