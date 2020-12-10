Police, coroner investigating man’s suspicious death in Spartanburg

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials are investigating a suspicious death, after a body was found near a homeless camp on Thursday.

According to a news release, officers responded to a grassy field located just off of Branch Street in Spartanburg and made contact with someone on Branch Street, who directed officers to the man’s body.

Police said the man’s body was found lying on the ground under a blanket and they said it appears as though the man was injured by an unknown object.

Investigators and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the man’s death at this time.

Anyone with information in regard to the man’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the Spartanburg Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories