Police, coroner investigating man’s suspicious death in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials are investigating a suspicious death, after a body was found near a homeless camp on Thursday.

According to a news release, officers responded to a grassy field located just off of Branch Street in Spartanburg and made contact with someone on Branch Street, who directed officers to the man’s body.

Police said the man’s body was found lying on the ground under a blanket and they said it appears as though the man was injured by an unknown object.

Investigators and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the man’s death at this time.

Anyone with information in regard to the man’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the Spartanburg Police Department.