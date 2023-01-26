HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning.

Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new F-18 variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center.

Officers said Honea Path is directly in the test flight path.

More test flights may occur this week according to officials.

Police were told that the aircraft is the first of the type built at the facility.