Police give update on 2 injured in deadly shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials said one of the victims injured following a shooting Sunday, which resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl, remains in critical condition.

We reported earlier that three people were shot at a home on West End Avenue around 1:30 a.m. and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said earlier that all victims were inside the home when someone started shooting from the outside.

One of the shooting victims was identified by her family members as Ja’Naiya Scott, 11. They said Scott later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Ja’Naiya Scott (Photo provided by family)

Scott’s death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

During a news conference Monday, Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said one of shooting victims, an 11-year-old female, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The other victim, an 18-year-old woman, also remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Stewart called the shooting “tragic” and “senseless.”

He said investigators are still canvassing the neighborhoods in an attempt to locate witnesses of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.