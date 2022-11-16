Spartanburg, S.C (WSPA TV) – The Spartanburg Police Department is encouraging you to donate items to help animals at the Spartanburg Humane Society.

CEO Angel Cox of the Spartanburg Humane Society said there are more than 500 animals at the shelter on a consistent basis. This creates the need for hundreds of thousands of dollars and items to help care for the animals like cleaning products and cat and dog food.

Officer Chris Merendino began this donation drive four years ago because he was passionate about animals, especially those here in Spartanburg.

Items can be dropped off at the Records Office at 145 W. Broad St near the public parking lot. On Dec 10, the department will host a drive thru drop off from 8-12. This will be at the parking lot on Spring St. near the fire department.

Items needed are dog and cat food, paper towels, used blankets, wipes, bleach and the following below: