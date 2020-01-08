Police in Greenwood investigate ninth drive-by shooting since Christmas

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA)–Police in Greenwood are investigating the ninth drive by shooting since Christmas Eve. This after they made four arrests thought to be connected to the shootings just last week.

At this point police believe the shootings could be gang related. But, they won’t know for sure until they arrest whoever is behind the most recent shooting. For that, they say, they need the public’s help.

Angela Silvers has lived on Holloway Avenue in Greenwood for less than a year.

“It’s ridiculous and very terrifying,” she said.

She said her children were home when shots were fired at a home across from hers Tuesday night.

“All i could do was go and make sure my kids were safe. And they told me, all we can do is do what we told you when we hear gunshots, hit the floor,” Silvers said.

She said the violence has gotten so out of control she won’t be here long.

“I think about my kids and the other kids that have to grow up here, it’s very terrifying and my plans are to move,” Silvers said.

This is the ninth drive by shooting police have responded to since Christmas Eve.

“Just trying to piece together what happened and trying to see if we can either look at residential surveillance or anything in the area that may give us a clue to who it was,” SMP Jonathan Link with the Greenwood Police Department said.

On Holloway Avenue a man was hit by the gunfire and taken to the hospital. Police say if this keeps up more people will get hurt.

“Somebody is going to end up going to prison for shooting a completely innocent person, and a family is going to have to deal with losing a loved one for absolutely no reason,” Link said.

They’re asking the community to come forward with information.

“We need what they see and what they hear so that we can put this together and find out who is doing this,” Link said.

Silvers hopes the violence ends soon.

“It’s just sad something needs to be done. Everybody needs to try to come together and see what’s going on,” Silvers said.

The man injured in Tuesday’s shooting was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital, there have been no further updates on his condition.